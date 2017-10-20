WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mitchell Pearce could be on the market. Super League?

Mitchell Pearce could be on the market. Super League?
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 9:53 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4550
Location: Carcassonne, France
http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/sydn ... z20mm.html

Mitchell Pearce could be an asset to any Super League club. Most NRL clubs have signed their half backs for next year.

Catalans would be favourites to get him because of the Trent Robinson, Sam Moa and Greg Bird (State of Origin) connections.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Mitchell Pearce could be on the market. Super League?
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 10:05 am
King Street Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2869
Location: WF4
If Mitchellford Pearce was to sign for the Mediterranean powerhouse of the Catalans club, he would propel them to stratospheric heights. The Catalans club would be odds on favourite to win the Challenge Cup, the League Leader's Shield and the Grand Final, with Mitchellford Pearce being the front runner to win the Man of Steel. Quite a turnaround for a club who have tossed it off all season and only managed to secure their SL status in the Million Pound Game against limp Leigh. Exciting times, Jean.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Re: Mitchell Pearce could be on the market. Super League?
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:16 am
TheNo36 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Tue Aug 21, 2007 9:54 am
Posts: 248
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/sydney-roosters/the-roosters-can-afford-to-buy-cooper-cronk--and-mitchell-pearce-should-go-if-they-do-20171016-gz20mm.html

Mitchell Pearce could be an asset to any Super League club. Most NRL clubs have signed their half backs for next year.

Catalans would be favourites to get him because of the Trent Robinson, Sam Moa and Greg Bird (State of Origin) connections.


Not forgetting that super coach McNamara was the super assistant coach at the Roosters of Bondi knowing the son of the great Wayne Pearce personally.

I agree, if Les Catalans Dragons du Perpignan can pull off this signing it would the greatest coup the European Super League has ever seen during its history since its inception in 1996. I too would makes Les Catalans Dragons du Perpignan the favourites to win tous la chose prochaine annes avec Mitchell being the man who inspires the next generation of young Frenchies and subsequently starting off a new generation of great French rugby league players.

I also endorse the comments of King Street Cat above.
Re: Mitchell Pearce could be on the market. Super League?
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:19 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11433
Location: The City of Wakefield
King Street Cat wrote:
If Mitchellford Pearce was to sign for the Mediterranean powerhouse of the Catalans club, he would propel them to stratospheric heights. The Catalans club would be odds on favourite to win the Challenge Cup, the League Leader's Shield and the Grand Final, with Mitchellford Pearce being the front runner to win the Man of Steel. Quite a turnaround for a club who have tossed it off all season and only managed to secure their SL status in the Million Pound Game against limp Leigh. Exciting times, Jean.


Superbe!
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Mitchell Pearce could be on the market. Super League?
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 1:13 pm
Wildcat26 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2011 10:08 pm
Posts: 664
Location: Wakefield
King Street Cat wrote:
If Mitchellford Pearce was to sign for the Mediterranean powerhouse of the Catalans club, he would propel them to stratospheric heights. The Catalans club would be odds on favourite to win the Challenge Cup, the League Leader's Shield and the Grand Final, with Mitchellford Pearce being the front runner to win the Man of Steel. Quite a turnaround for a club who have tossed it off all season and only managed to secure their SL status in the Million Pound Game against limp Leigh. Exciting times, Jean.


:lol: :lol: :lol:

