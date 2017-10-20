JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/sydney-roosters/the-roosters-can-afford-to-buy-cooper-cronk--and-mitchell-pearce-should-go-if-they-do-20171016-gz20mm.html



Mitchell Pearce could be an asset to any Super League club. Most NRL clubs have signed their half backs for next year.



Catalans would be favourites to get him because of the Trent Robinson, Sam Moa and Greg Bird (State of Origin) connections.

Not forgetting that super coach McNamara was the super assistant coach at the Roosters of Bondi knowing the son of the great Wayne Pearce personally.I agree, if Les Catalans Dragons du Perpignan can pull off this signing it would the greatest coup the European Super League has ever seen during its history since its inception in 1996. I too would makes Les Catalans Dragons du Perpignan the favourites to win tous la chose prochaine annes avec Mitchell being the man who inspires the next generation of young Frenchies and subsequently starting off a new generation of great French rugby league players.I also endorse the comments of King Street Cat above.