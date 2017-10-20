If Mitchellford Pearce was to sign for the Mediterranean powerhouse of the Catalans club, he would propel them to stratospheric heights. The Catalans club would be odds on favourite to win the Challenge Cup, the League Leader's Shield and the Grand Final, with Mitchellford Pearce being the front runner to win the Man of Steel. Quite a turnaround for a club who have tossed it off all season and only managed to secure their SL status in the Million Pound Game against limp Leigh. Exciting times, Jean.