Re: 2018 Kits
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 6:39 am
TimperleySaint





Lebron James wrote:
Has anyone told cas the home shirt is exactly the same as the away shirt? How did they not notice? Shambolic and embarrassing







And it has to be different because.....
Re: 2018 Kits
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 6:50 am
HuddsRL5





Wilde 3 wrote:
Image


Has Kelly ripped his shirt?
Re: 2018 Kits
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 7:12 am
Wigg'n




TimperleySaint wrote:
And it has to be different because.....


Kit clashes? Will be interesting when they play Hull away.
Re: 2018 Kits
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 7:21 am
TimperleySaint





Wigg'n wrote:
Kit clashes? Will be interesting when they play Hull away.


But if one is 75/80% orange and the other is 75/80% black, how is that a clash?

Surely when they play Hull they'll just wear their regular home shirt and there won't be a problem?
Re: 2018 Kits
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 1:34 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head




vastman wrote:
And they gave themselves a title for that! Jeez


They won every game in a league season, would have been more impressive if it had been in the 1st Division of course but the are the only team to do that to this day.
Re: 2018 Kits
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 4:31 pm
vastman






Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
They won every game in a league season, would have been more impressive if it had been in the 1st Division of course but the are the only team to do that to this day.


Hardly the invincible though - not when you consider that there were 16 teams in a division above you in another divisionand you didn't win the CCup, Regal Cup or the Yorkshire Cup so somebody must have beat you that year.

Yes it's impressive enough in it's own way but invincible, nah.

