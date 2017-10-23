Mr. Zucchini Head wrote: They won every game in a league season, would have been more impressive if it had been in the 1st Division of course but the are the only team to do that to this day.

Hardly the invincible though - not when you consider that there were 16 teams in a division above you in another divisionand you didn't win the CCup, Regal Cup or the Yorkshire Cup so somebody must have beat you that year.Yes it's impressive enough in it's own way but invincible, nah.