WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Kits

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 2018 Kits

Post a reply
Re: 2018 Kits
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 1:59 pm
Tharg The Mighty User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:09 pm
Posts: 17
ISC on chest is different as well.
Re: 2018 Kits
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:14 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17539
Tharg The Mighty wrote:
ISC on chest is different as well.


Only in that one logo has fallen off.

Very happy with the Hull FC shirt. Will look good playing in Aus in February.
Re: 2018 Kits
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:55 pm
Tharg The Mighty User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:09 pm
Posts: 17
So they’ve managed to use a defective shirt to promote their new shirt? Hmm...
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Biff Tannen, brooklands tap room, Budgiezilla, Bullseye, ComeOnYouUll, cravenpark1, eric35, Halfdan of t'wide embrace, Hessle Roader, JEAN CAPDOUZE, kobashi, Major Tom, moto748, Salford red all over, Seth, the artist, Towns88, Tricky2309, Wigg'n, Willzay, wire-quin, wrencat1873, Ziggy Stardust and 180 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,652,4981,97476,3044,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM