So the clubs are starting to launch their shirts for next year.
Hull FC launched their home shirt last night which commemorates the 40 year anniversary of The Invincibles team of 1978/1979.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 9:24 am
Traditional shirt but Hull seem to have a B&W irregular hoop shirt every couple of years don't they?
Fri Oct 20, 2017 10:05 am
Fri Oct 20, 2017 10:09 am
Bull Mania wrote:
Smart kit that
To be fair, anyone cocking up a black and white colourway would have to be a truly special case.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:24 am
King Street Cat wrote:
To be fair, anyone cocking up a black and white colourway would have to be a truly special case.
we've done it in the past
any chance of a few more picture links to kits already released - hull kr home and cas away are 2 others i have seen kicking around (both are pretty good)
The referee's indecision is final
Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:08 pm
Castleford. I like the away, not keen on the home.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:16 pm
Am I missing something? Castleford shirts look virtually the same.
And why are the Hull players wearing slightly different kits as well?
Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:23 pm
Hull on a 3 year cycle, next irregular hooped shirt will be 2021, both last years shirts set club sales records, I hated both. Will be interesting to see how this sells. I personally love it, more Black than white and wider hoops, just like we had in the 80's.
You can't please everyone though, the Cas ones are great as well.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:33 pm
Those Cas shirts are far too similar. Why not try something a little different with the away shirt? I can't see many Cas fans buying both shirts next season when they look so much alike.
