2018 Kits
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 8:56 am
Wilde 3
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5671
So the clubs are starting to launch their shirts for next year.

Hull FC launched their home shirt last night which commemorates the 40 year anniversary of The Invincibles team of 1978/1979.

Image

Image
Re: 2018 Kits
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 9:24 am
LifeLongHKRFan
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1901
Traditional shirt but Hull seem to have a B&W irregular hoop shirt every couple of years don't they?
Re: 2018 Kits
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 10:05 am
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4835
Smart kit that
Re: 2018 Kits
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 10:09 am
King Street Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2869
Location: WF4
Bull Mania wrote:
Smart kit that


To be fair, anyone cocking up a black and white colourway would have to be a truly special case.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Re: 2018 Kits
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:24 am
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6123
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
King Street Cat wrote:
To be fair, anyone cocking up a black and white colourway would have to be a truly special case.


we've done it in the past

any chance of a few more picture links to kits already released - hull kr home and cas away are 2 others i have seen kicking around (both are pretty good)
The referee's indecision is final
Re: 2018 Kits
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:08 pm
tigersteve
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2008 2:51 pm
Posts: 575
Castleford. I like the away, not keen on the home.

Image

Image
Tigers for life!!! Not Just for Superleague!!!
Re: 2018 Kits
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:16 pm
Tharg The Mighty
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:09 pm
Posts: 14
Am I missing something? Castleford shirts look virtually the same.

And why are the Hull players wearing slightly different kits as well?
Re: 2018 Kits
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:23 pm
DiggerHFC

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2015 3:09 pm
Posts: 32
Hull on a 3 year cycle, next irregular hooped shirt will be 2021, both last years shirts set club sales records, I hated both. Will be interesting to see how this sells. I personally love it, more Black than white and wider hoops, just like we had in the 80's.

You can't please everyone though, the Cas ones are great as well.
Re: 2018 Kits
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:33 pm
Nothus
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4474
Location: Bradford
Those Cas shirts are far too similar. Why not try something a little different with the away shirt? I can't see many Cas fans buying both shirts next season when they look so much alike.

