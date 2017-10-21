knockersbumpMKII wrote: 21 tries against tier two nations though, 10 from 15 appearances is still a good haul though. comparing try scoring records in proper 'tests' from BITD to modern day internationals isn't possible. Sure you play what's in front of you but scoring against Australia or a French team that was beating/superior to Australia is not the same as scoring against a mickey poor French side that would struggle in SL or other tier two teams.

I hope Hall gets a hatfull in any case.

6 tries in 7 games vs Aus shows he is far more than a flat track bully (his record vs NZ has been tarnished by playing them 3 times with Bateman as his centre)If he gets the record he deserves it but I think he would have to stay in the England team for the next 2 years after this to do it