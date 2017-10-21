Did this count as a capped match? Just wondering as Hall is only 12 tries off the all time RL test record (10 now if the match was capped)
21 tries against tier two nations though, 10 from 15 appearances is still a good haul though. comparing try scoring records in proper 'tests' from BITD to modern day internationals isn't possible. Sure you play what's in front of you but scoring against Australia or a French team that was beating/superior to Australia is not the same as scoring against a mickey poor French side that would struggle in SL or other tier two teams. I hope Hall gets a hatfull in any case.
6 tries in 7 games vs Aus shows he is far more than a flat track bully (his record vs NZ has been tarnished by playing them 3 times with Bateman as his centre)
If he gets the record he deserves it but I think he would have to stay in the England team for the next 2 years after this to do it
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am Posts: 21298 Location: WIGAN
Ryan Hall is the perfect example of why the people who cry foul that teams aren't picked solely 'on form' are wrong. He's scored 10 try's in superleague this year I believe yet he'd be the first name on my list for an England spot. He's never been hugely prolific at superleague level in comparison to some players who've smashed it over a short period of time (in regards to try scoring) but he's the ultimate big game player.
