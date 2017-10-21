leedsnsouths wrote: Did this count as a capped match? Just wondering as Hall is only 12 tries off the all time RL test record (10 now if the match was capped)

21 tries against tier two nations though, 10 from 15 appearances is still a good haul though. comparing try scoring records in proper 'tests' from BITD to modern day internationals isn't possible. Sure you play what's in front of you but scoring against Australia or a French team that was beating/superior to Australia is not the same as scoring against a mickey poor French side that would struggle in SL or other tier two teams.I hope Hall gets a hatfull in any case.