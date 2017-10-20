The difference in quality makes makes it hard to know what you can take from the game.



I don't think anyone nailed down a claim to the left centre position. Bateman passed to Hall for a couple of tries and made a few good carries, will be solid but not ideal. Percival played on the wing in the second half but didn't do much.



Widdop and Gale both had good touches. Roby looked a lot better than Hodgson to me. Burgess and Hill stood out in the first half. Walmsley and Tom Burgess did damage in the second half, Tom did have at least one knock on.



Ratchford made a couple of errors at fullback, Lomax didn't even play, Widdop had a quarter there and looked alright. Fullback and centre are the big questions but any solution seems underwhelming.



Overall they had good line speed, strong defence. Completed well, showed some good hands for some of the tries. Kicked pretty well when they had to. The tries they conceded were interceptions, at least we didn't concede from defensive mistakes but we can't afford to let Australia and New Zealand score off our mistakes with the ball. One was similar to a try Shaun Johnson scored last year.



For what it was, I think they did well. They lost to Italy in the warm up for the last World Cup.



Looking forward to next Friday now.