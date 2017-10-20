We’ve got weakness at Full Back

Bateman isn’t a centre

I’m still unconvinced by Luke Gale when playing outside of Castleford

Hodgeson always jumps out to challenge the first marker before passing which delays the pass to the Half Backs putting them under pressure, it’s OK when there’s a move on but not every time

I’ve no idea why Heighington in the squad over a number of better more deserving players

We lack pace all over the field