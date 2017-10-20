WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England V CAS (in Perth)

Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 1:16 pm
The Avenger User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3596
We’ve got weakness at Full Back
Bateman isn’t a centre
I’m still unconvinced by Luke Gale when playing outside of Castleford
Hodgeson always jumps out to challenge the first marker before passing which delays the pass to the Half Backs putting them under pressure, it’s OK when there’s a move on but not every time
I’ve no idea why Heighington in the squad over a number of better more deserving players
We lack pace all over the field
Previous

