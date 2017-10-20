We’ve got weakness at Full Back
Bateman isn’t a centre
I’m still unconvinced by Luke Gale when playing outside of Castleford
Hodgeson always jumps out to challenge the first marker before passing which delays the pass to the Half Backs putting them under pressure, it’s OK when there’s a move on but not every time
I’ve no idea why Heighington in the squad over a number of better more deserving players
We lack pace all over the field
