|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12562
|
Wigg'n wrote:
Just to blow off some cobwebs. Some of these players haven’t been played for 6 weeks+
I suppose you're right. Would have liked us to have gone in against opposition who would at least challenge us a bit though (e.g Australia reserves, or one of the NRL sides minus their internationals). I'm sure you will agree that the players who stand out in 50+ point thrashings aren't necessarily the players who stand out when you are up against it.
|
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
|
Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:01 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2008 2:51 pm
Posts: 575
|
Pointless game in my opinion, there is no challenge.
May aswel just had a training session.
|
Tigers for life!!! Not Just for Superleague!!!
|
Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:07 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 16, 2003 12:12 am
Posts: 951
Location: More @ Sea than the K.C.
|
the artist wrote:
score updates please - stuck at work like a lot of others
6-56 60mins
|
|
Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:18 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27415
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
My stream is awful. Unwatchable.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:21 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2008 2:51 pm
Posts: 575
|
Bullseye wrote:
My stream is awful. Unwatchable.
Same here.
|
Tigers for life!!! Not Just for Superleague!!!
|
Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:31 pm
|
Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 458
Location: derbyshire
|
|
|
Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:33 pm
|
Joined: Thu Sep 03, 2009 8:29 am
Posts: 171
Location: Walton, Wakefield
|
Watched it on the Our League app.
Had no problems with viewing.
|
|
Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:46 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3297
Location: Northamptonshire
|
tigersteve wrote:
Pointless game in my opinion, there is no challenge.
May aswel just had a training session.
Completely disagree. Playing 80 minutes in Aus summer evening conditionsm on its own is worth it. CAS not top quality but England got chance to try some combinations and did some good things. I've seen England struggle against 2nd class sides plenty of times, at least this match we tried and succeeded with some good moves.
|
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
|
Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:47 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3297
Location: Northamptonshire
|
Bullseye wrote:
My stream is awful. Unwatchable.
Was a bit erratic but I streamed and Chromecasted to main TV and was 80% OK. Worth watching.
|
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
|
Fri Oct 20, 2017 1:05 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6123
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
|
who stood out, who didn't. what was the overall verdict?
|
The referee's indecision is final
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Asgardian13, Bearded, Big Jim Slade, BiltonRobin, Brummy Leyther, Budgiezilla, Buggo, caslad75, Channel Islander, Damo-Leeds, Darrell, DiggerHFC, dodger666, endoman, Gazemous, Grimmy, jakeyg95, jpk3lly, kinkyjohn, le penguin, Little Ivor, luke ShipleyRed, LyndsayGill, Major Tom, Nothus, owilo, PrinterThe, puroresu_boy, rodney_trotter, rugbyleague88, Salford red all over, SecondRowSaint, secondstanza, Seth, Smith's Brolly, Tharg The Mighty, The All New Chester Wire, the artist, The Avenger, the stella kid, Towns88, wakefieldwall, Wanderer, Wardy67, Willzay and 229 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,652,384
|1,949
|76,304
|4,559
|SET
|