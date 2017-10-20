WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England V CAS (in Perth)

Re: England V CAS (in Perth)
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:51 am
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12562
Wigg'n wrote:
Just to blow off some cobwebs. Some of these players haven't been played for 6 weeks+

I suppose you're right. Would have liked us to have gone in against opposition who would at least challenge us a bit though (e.g Australia reserves, or one of the NRL sides minus their internationals). I'm sure you will agree that the players who stand out in 50+ point thrashings aren't necessarily the players who stand out when you are up against it.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: England V CAS (in Perth)
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:01 pm
tigersteve
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2008 2:51 pm
Posts: 575
Pointless game in my opinion, there is no challenge.

May aswel just had a training session.
Tigers for life!!! Not Just for Superleague!!!
Re: England V CAS (in Perth)
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:07 pm
Darrell
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 16, 2003 12:12 am
Posts: 951
Location: More @ Sea than the K.C.
the artist wrote:
score updates please - stuck at work like a lot of others

6-56 60mins
Re: England V CAS (in Perth)
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:18 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27415
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
My stream is awful. Unwatchable.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: England V CAS (in Perth)
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:21 pm
tigersteve
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2008 2:51 pm
Posts: 575
Bullseye wrote:
My stream is awful. Unwatchable.


Same here.
Tigers for life!!! Not Just for Superleague!!!
Re: England V CAS (in Perth)
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:31 pm
caslad75
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 458
Location: derbyshire
12-72 full time
Re: England V CAS (in Perth)
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:33 pm
ricardo07
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 03, 2009 8:29 am
Posts: 171
Location: Walton, Wakefield
Watched it on the Our League app.

Had no problems with viewing.
Re: England V CAS (in Perth)
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:46 pm
Asgardian13
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3297
Location: Northamptonshire
tigersteve wrote:
Pointless game in my opinion, there is no challenge.

May aswel just had a training session.


Completely disagree. Playing 80 minutes in Aus summer evening conditionsm on its own is worth it. CAS not top quality but England got chance to try some combinations and did some good things. I've seen England struggle against 2nd class sides plenty of times, at least this match we tried and succeeded with some good moves.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
Re: England V CAS (in Perth)
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:47 pm
Asgardian13
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3297
Location: Northamptonshire
Bullseye wrote:
My stream is awful. Unwatchable.


Was a bit erratic but I streamed and Chromecasted to main TV and was 80% OK. Worth watching.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
Re: England V CAS (in Perth)
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 1:05 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6123
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
who stood out, who didn't. what was the overall verdict?
The referee's indecision is final
