WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England V CAS (in Perth)

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 England V CAS (in Perth)

Post a reply
Re: England V CAS (in Perth)
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:51 am
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12562
Wigg'n wrote:
Just to blow off some cobwebs. Some of these players haven’t been played for 6 weeks+

I suppose you're right. Would have liked us to have gone in against opposition who would at least challenge us a bit though (e.g Australia reserves, or one of the NRL sides minus their internationals). I'm sure you will agree that the players who stand out in 50+ point thrashings aren't necessarily the players who stand out when you are up against it.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ant1, Buggo, bullpower2014, caslad75, Cats13, ChampagneSuperRovers, Channel Islander, cravenpark1, Damo-Leeds, Darrell, DGM, Exiled down south, Google [Bot], Grimmy, Hasbag, Jukesays, le penguin, Lebron James, Little Ivor, LyndsayGill, mailman, MonkeyLover, mwindass, robinrovers10, rodney_trotter, Salford red all over, Seth, shauney, shinymcshine, Smew, SmokeyTA, the artist, TheNo36, thepimp007, tigersteve, Towns88, Trawlerman, Wardy67, Wigg'n, Wildcat26, Wilde 3, Wildthing and 280 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,652,3251,88376,3044,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM