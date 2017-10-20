Wigg'n wrote:
Just to blow off some cobwebs. Some of these players haven’t been played for 6 weeks+
I suppose you're right. Would have liked us to have gone in against opposition who would at least challenge us a bit though (e.g Australia reserves, or one of the NRL sides minus their internationals). I'm sure you will agree that the players who stand out in 50+ point thrashings aren't necessarily the players who stand out when you are up against it.
|