WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England V CAS (in Perth)

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 England V CAS (in Perth)

Post a reply
Re: England V CAS (in Perth)
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:25 am
LyndsayGill User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1683
Towns88 wrote:
Who exactly are the CAS boys ? Do any of them play first grade ?


Combined Affiliated States. The players are drawn from local competitions in Northern Territory, South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia.
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
Re: England V CAS (in Perth)
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:29 am
TheNo36 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Aug 21, 2007 9:54 am
Posts: 248
We're going to win the World Cup, I can smell it.
Re: England V CAS (in Perth)
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:30 am
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6122
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
score updates please - stuck at work like a lot of others
The referee's indecision is final
Re: England V CAS (in Perth)
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:31 am
Darrell User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 16, 2003 12:12 am
Posts: 950
Location: More @ Sea than the K.C.
the artist wrote:
score updates please - stuck at work like a lot of others

6-34 18 mins
Re: England V CAS (in Perth)
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:32 am
caslad75 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 457
Location: derbyshire
the artist wrote:
score updates please - stuck at work like a lot of others


34-6 now
Re: England V CAS (in Perth)
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:32 am
caslad75 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 457
Location: derbyshire
Darrell wrote:
6-34 18 mins


its 38 mins mate. Playing 4 20 min quarters, we in second quarter
Re: England V CAS (in Perth)
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:34 am
Darrell User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 16, 2003 12:12 am
Posts: 950
Location: More @ Sea than the K.C.
:BEAT:
caslad75 wrote:
its 38 mins mate. Playing 4 20 min quarters, we in second quarter
Re: England V CAS (in Perth)
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:39 am
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12562
LyndsayGill wrote:
Combined Affiliated States. The players are drawn from local competitions in Northern Territory, South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia.

So basically the equivalent of us sticking a 'best of NCL' side in against the Australian national team? Can't complain about the performance so far but not sure what anyone is learning from this.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: England V CAS (in Perth)
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:44 am
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6122
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
thank you - guess this game is all about a run out rather than the score
The referee's indecision is final
Re: England V CAS (in Perth)
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:45 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5732
Grimmy wrote:
So basically the equivalent of us sticking a 'best of NCL' side in against the Australian national team? Can't complain about the performance so far but not sure what anyone is learning from this.


Just to blow off some cobwebs. Some of these players haven’t been played for 6 weeks+
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ant1, Buggo, bullpower2014, caslad75, Cats13, ChampagneSuperRovers, Channel Islander, cravenpark1, Damo-Leeds, Darrell, DGM, Exiled down south, Google [Bot], Grimmy, Hasbag, Jukesays, le penguin, Lebron James, Little Ivor, LyndsayGill, mailman, MonkeyLover, mwindass, robinrovers10, rodney_trotter, Salford red all over, Seth, shauney, shinymcshine, Smew, SmokeyTA, the artist, TheNo36, thepimp007, tigersteve, Towns88, Trawlerman, Wardy67, Wigg'n, Wildcat26, Wilde 3, Wildthing and 280 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,652,3251,88376,3044,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM