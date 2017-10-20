|
Towns88 wrote:
Who exactly are the CAS boys ? Do any of them play first grade ?
Combined Affiliated States. The players are drawn from local competitions in Northern Territory, South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:29 am
We're going to win the World Cup, I can smell it.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:30 am
score updates please - stuck at work like a lot of others
Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:31 am
the artist wrote:
score updates please - stuck at work like a lot of others
6-34 18 mins
Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:32 am
the artist wrote:
score updates please - stuck at work like a lot of others
34-6 now
Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:32 am
Darrell wrote:
6-34 18 mins
its 38 mins mate. Playing 4 20 min quarters, we in second quarter
Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:34 am
caslad75 wrote:
its 38 mins mate. Playing 4 20 min quarters, we in second quarter
Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:39 am
LyndsayGill wrote:
Combined Affiliated States. The players are drawn from local competitions in Northern Territory, South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia.
So basically the equivalent of us sticking a 'best of NCL' side in against the Australian national team? Can't complain about the performance so far but not sure what anyone is learning from this.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:44 am
thank you - guess this game is all about a run out rather than the score
Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:45 am
Grimmy wrote:
So basically the equivalent of us sticking a 'best of NCL' side in against the Australian national team? Can't complain about the performance so far but not sure what anyone is learning from this.
Just to blow off some cobwebs. Some of these players haven’t been played for 6 weeks+
