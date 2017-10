1145 kick off our time. Stream available on our league if you sign up. Ratchford Hall Watkins Bateman McGillvary Widdop Gale Hill Hodgson Graham Whitehead Sam Burgess SOL (c) 10 man bench with rest of the squad bar Lomax who is injured apparently.

"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."



An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.