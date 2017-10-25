I do like the way we are signing players who are just at that age where they are still young enough to learn and build but have a few years experience - early twenties. We are putting a squad together that we can build rather than buying older ones looking for a final few years. We do need a handful of grizzly experienced lads though.

Hope Toovey brings back the next penguin and a couple of unknowns as good as Sironnen. That would help finish the squad off for me.