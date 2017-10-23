[quote="Jimmy 4 Bradford"]Yes quite right hamsterchops.
We’ve got history of signing relatively unknown players (Paul brothers, big les, hape) so give Milton abit of leeway. Big lad with plenty of potential and YOUNG[/quote]
Seriously ?
Henry Paul a relatively unknown ? and Les had played over 60 games for Canberra & was also an NZ international !!!
I agree about giving Milton a chance though.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Bramley Dog, Bullsmad, debaser, DrFeelgood, Highlander, Pyrah123, RickyF1, smiffythebull, Steel City Bull and 101 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,653,963
|1,349
|76,316
|4,559
|SET
|