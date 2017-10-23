WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - George Milton

Re: George Milton
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:04 pm
woolly07




Clearly not many people know much about him as this thread ended up discussing the spelling issues rather than the player.
Re: George Milton
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:59 pm
martinwildbull





woolly07 wrote:
Clearly not many people know much about him as this thread ended up discussing the spelling issues rather than the player.


:D :D :D :D :D

Phew! so I am not the only one to notice this anal propensity of the silver-self-suckers (oops spelling mistake, and alliteration alert) on this forum! :IDEA: :IDEA: :IDEA: :IDEA: :IDEA: :IDEA: Correct spelling wins games!!! :IDEA: :IDEA: :IDEA: :IDEA: :IDEA:
Re: George Milton
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 10:00 pm
martinwildbull





apologies Woollybully for overstating your case. But it was a moment worth waiting for.
Re: George Milton
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 10:16 pm
HamsterChops






woolly07 wrote:
Clearly not many people know much about him


I think that's been confessed by most. On the plus side, it's nice to see people not slating the signing just because we don't know much about him. I think in the last few years, people have learned that with players you know little about, wait and see how they play for us before you judge them.
Re: George Milton
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 8:23 am
Bullseye






Think Milton looks ok at U19 level judging by his video on you tube. He's a short stocky kid with a decent offload.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: George Milton
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 8:27 am
Bull Mania





As Bullseye said, by all accounts he's not the biggest, but has a very good offload game.
Re: George Milton
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 12:05 am
Jimmy 4 Bradford





Yes quite right hamsterchops.
We’ve got history of signing relatively unknown players (Paul brothers, big les, hape) so give Milton abit of leeway. Big lad with plenty of potential and YOUNG
Re: George Milton
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:39 am
herr rigsby




[quote="Jimmy 4 Bradford"]Yes quite right hamsterchops.
We’ve got history of signing relatively unknown players (Paul brothers, big les, hape) so give Milton abit of leeway. Big lad with plenty of potential and YOUNG[/quote]

Seriously ?

Henry Paul a relatively unknown ? and Les had played over 60 games for Canberra & was also an NZ international !!!

I agree about giving Milton a chance though.
Previous

