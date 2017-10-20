|
paulwalker71 wrote:
Yes, according to our wonderful website copywriter he has 'ounces of experience'
Seems like he's doing it from his mobile, the 'spellchecker' on mine comes up with stuff like that - but only changes stuff after you've moved to the next space so you miss what it's done.....
The website problem can't be THAT simple, can it??
Fri Oct 20, 2017 9:23 am
Bulliac wrote:
Seems like he's doing it from his mobile, the 'spellchecker' on mine comes up with stuff like that - but only changes stuff after you've moved to the next space so you miss what it's done.....
The website problem can't be THAT simple, can it??
Spellchecker wouldn't even be needed if the person writing the article had some grasp of the English language.
As far as Milton goes, hard to say if it's a good signing or not until we've seen him play so will reserve judgement until I have. Really hoping the next couple of signings are a bit older though, the squad is looking very young again. Great for long term, but not necessarily the short term.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 10:05 am
HamsterChops wrote:
Spellchecker wouldn't even be needed if the person writing the article had some grasp of the English language.
As far as Milton goes, hard to say if it's a good signing or not until we've seen him play so will reserve judgement until I have. Really hoping the next couple of signings are a bit older though, the squad is looking very young again. Great for long term, but not necessarily the short term.
Sort of agree about the checker. I'd assumed it was there to keep us on our toes, you know, so we HAD to go over it all again to check what typos it had added to our text. To be honest I can manage enough those to keep myself more than satiated - if only I could go through the book which came with the phone (there wasn't one - info is in all the files.....somewhere..) and learn how to turn it off, but I really just can't be bothered.
As for George, he sounds the part and, as in all things, time will tell. Like you, I'm still looking forward to the grizzled half man half bear sort of prop(s) we could do with. I can't imagine that the experienced guys at the club don't realise that though.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 10:27 am
He looks a decent player especially at the level he will be playing thought he might have gotten a bit more playing time with us but we brought in more forwards so he went out on loan
Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:12 am
HamsterChops wrote:
Spellchecker wouldn't even be needed if the person writing the article had some grasp of the English language..
Yeah, it's not a spelling issue, it's basic English. To speak about 'ounces' of experience is to suggest he has almost no experience at all, which - one assumes - is the exact opposite of what was intended.
Surely 'bags of experience' or even 'lots of experience' was what he was going for?
The 'lose forward' phrase is symptomatic of what one often sees on social media, where people simply can't distinguish between 'lose' and 'loose', or 'have' and 'of', or 'their' and 'there'.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:15 pm
Obvious literacy problem. Not thought worth bothering about by the owner.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 1:25 pm
roger daly wrote:
Steve you can't spoke proper
This true very is it
Fri Oct 20, 2017 1:28 pm
tackler thommo wrote:
Glasshouses,stones, people etc.
Ha I have just seen the mistake. Apologies, but then again I am not paid to continually do it
Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:27 pm
perhaps the sentence was meant to be "tons of experience" but because the purse strings are being tightened we can only afford "ounces of experience".
|