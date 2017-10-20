HamsterChops wrote: Spellchecker wouldn't even be needed if the person writing the article had some grasp of the English language.



As far as Milton goes, hard to say if it's a good signing or not until we've seen him play so will reserve judgement until I have. Really hoping the next couple of signings are a bit older though, the squad is looking very young again. Great for long term, but not necessarily the short term.

Sort of agree about the checker. I'd assumed it was there to keep us on our toes, you know, so we HAD to go over it all again to check what typos it had added to our text. To be honest I can manage enough those to keep myself more than satiated - if only I could go through the book which came with the phone (there wasn't one - info is in all the files.....somewhere..) and learn how to turn it off, but I really just can't be bothered.As for George, he sounds the part and, as in all things, time will tell. Like you, I'm still looking forward to the grizzled half man half bear sort of prop(s) we could do with. I can't imagine that the experienced guys at the club don't realise that though.