Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 3:06 am
Johnbulls
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 110
I may be wide of the mark so apologies if this is the case.However Im led to believe our new man is George Milton.Prop Forward.22 years old.Started with Leeds academy.Had a few clubs including Doncaster,York,Hull KR and a couple more.Finished off at Sheffield this season so Roger might know of him.
Re: George Milton
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:39 am
roger daly
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3094
Hi, yes I know George very well. He came through the scholarship and academy at Leeds with my lad

Left Leeds to get more game time at Donny, did well and got signed by Hull KR. Struggled for game time there and ended last season on loan at Sheffield. I like him.

For those who have read Keith Seniors autobiography, George and my lad get mentioned in Keith's book, he coached them at Leeds under 15s and 16s, let's see if what Keith said turns out to be right

