Hi, yes I know George very well. He came through the scholarship and academy at Leeds with my lad



Left Leeds to get more game time at Donny, did well and got signed by Hull KR. Struggled for game time there and ended last season on loan at Sheffield. I like him.



For those who have read Keith Seniors autobiography, George and my lad get mentioned in Keith's book, he coached them at Leeds under 15s and 16s, let's see if what Keith said turns out to be right