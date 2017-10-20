WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New kit!

Re: New kit!
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:41 pm
rugbyreddog wrote:
So not our traditional purple, lime green and yellow. Still like that shirt.


Oh please, lets have that one back. :PRAY:
(and I feel fine)
Re: New kit!
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 7:35 am
Erm.....https://www.bradfordbulls.co.uk/article/50118/-home-shirt-design-you-decide

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Re: New kit!
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 8:07 am
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Erm.....https://www.bradfordbulls.co.uk/article/50118/-home-shirt-design-you-decide


Eh? :CRAZY:

Either someone has doctored that, and should be investigated or
our media proof reader has lost the plot altogether (but maybe Halifax gets past spellchecker)
Re: New kit!
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 8:14 am
https://www.halifaxrlfc.co.uk/article/5 ... -year-deal both websites by same company?
Re: New kit!
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 9:26 am
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Erm.....https://www.bradfordbulls.co.uk/article/50118/-home-shirt-design-you-decide


Cheers mate, I've voted. You guys are going to look ACE next season.....
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
Re: New kit!
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 3:58 am
Is it true that The Insolvency Service are going to be our shorts arrse sponsor? As we keep getting spanked by them?
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
