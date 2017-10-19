WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New kit!

New kit!
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:35 pm
Saw it today, it's a doozy :D will keep the traditionalists happy - letters gone to santa!
Re: New kit!
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:41 pm
Are they still selling the old one at full price in the shop? Surely they need to get it reduced and try to shift the old stock soon. The annual sale seems a lot later this year (if it even happens)
Re: New kit!
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:36 pm
will the away kit look anything like the version we can buy this time around?
Re: New kit!
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 8:19 am
When will the shirt be unveiled? Can you confirm ISC are still the kit supplier?
"I came for the rugby, I stayed for the people"
R. Paul
Re: New kit!
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:43 pm
NorthumbriaBull wrote:
When will the shirt be unveiled? Can you confirm ISC are still the kit supplier?

I think it unveiled in 1st November
Re: New kit!
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 4:26 pm
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
Saw it today, it's a doozy :D will keep the traditionalists happy - letters gone to santa!

Come on. Spill the beans!
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
www.bullbuilder.co.uk
Re: New kit!
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:13 pm
It's white with some red, amber and black on it. Obviously not necessarily in that order.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: New kit!
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:18 pm
Bullseye wrote:
It's white with some red, amber and black on it. Obviously not necessarily in that order.


Jeez, I hate these "in the know" types....;)
Re: New kit!
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 6:14 pm
Bullseye wrote:
It's white with some red, amber and black on it. Obviously not necessarily in that order.


I can imagine it now!!

