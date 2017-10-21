WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets 2018

Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 12:02 pm
I buy a season ticket to do my bit support the club I love regardless of any matches I may miss and if I make most matches it will save me money. People have different reasons for buying a season ticket and each to their own but anyone who cares for Wakefield Trinity RLFC should get one if they can.

Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 1:42 pm
The Sky alterations will always be my gripe, Thursday games are a killer not being a local. However, managing to convince the wife to get a ST may have been a solution to this. She said she'll pick me up from work, drive down, stay overnight and drop me off first thing next morning. It'll probably cost me a few bob in Kashmiri Aroma though ;-)
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 2:17 pm
I might not be getting a season ticket, but so far, I've seen about £200 of merchandise which is coming to my house. I spent £400 on merchandise last year, and from what I've seen so far, it will be more than that this year

Fantastic gear again, ISC are a real credit
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 6:37 pm
Egg Banjo wrote:
I might not be getting a season ticket, but so far, I've seen about £200 of merchandise which is coming to my house. I spent £400 on merchandise last year, and from what I've seen so far, it will be more than that this year

Fantastic gear again, ISC are a real credit

That's what we need, if you can't get a season ticket by some merchandise we've never had better. Or do a few extra squadbuilder numbers.

Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 10:56 pm
I wonder if the Thursday games get unfair criticism! Some one put the figures on our board for attendances for different days and the average attendance for Thursdays was higher than any other KO times. This was probably influenced by the importance of the Thursday games 2 of which were a local derby against you when we were presented with the LLS and the semi against Saints.
I just think if the games big enough fans will turn up no matter what day it is.
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 11:09 pm
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
I wonder if the Thursday games get unfair criticism! Some one put the figures on our board for attendances for different days and the average attendance for Thursdays was higher than any other KO times. This was probably influenced by the importance of the Thursday games 2 of which were a local derby against you when we were presented with the LLS and the semi against Saints.
I just think if the games big enough fans will turn up no matter what day it is.


For bigger games, I don't think the day really matters, but for general games, I'd say we've been down around 800-1000 home fans, and 200-500 away fans for sky games
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 8:19 am
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
I wonder if the Thursday games get unfair criticism! Some one put the figures on our board for attendances for different days and the average attendance for Thursdays was higher than any other KO times. This was probably influenced by the importance of the Thursday games 2 of which were a local derby against you when we were presented with the LLS and the semi against Saints.
I just think if the games big enough fans will turn up no matter what day it is.



Salford away on a Thursday, with the fixture being changed at short notice wasn't great, even though we came away with an easy win.

Getting back to whether to but a ST, surely, after the heroic efforts of last season, everyone should want more of the same and getting a S/T will help the club achieve this ?
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 1:16 pm
Hi, does anyone know if there’s a cut off for the x3 instalment plan? Was going to get the platinum membership this week but wasn’t sure if it had ran out.
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 1:40 pm
trin77 wrote:
Hi, does anyone know if there’s a cut off for the x3 instalment plan? Was going to get the platinum membership this week but wasn’t sure if it had ran out.


You would have to play catch up on septembers payment now then make a payment at end of October and november
