Daddycool wrote: How I wish I had 5000 like you

You haven't got 5,000 but you have more than you think.There are two groups. Supporters and fans. Both are equally valid but fans are basically customers. Supporters are a different breed. Problem is you can't always harness them with cash so to speak because some simply don't have it.I don't know what happened to WISA or Wisca but perhaps that may be the route to go. Volunteers cutting the cost. I know with new rules it's not as easy as it was but maybe there is a way- I don't know it's a very different world is RL to what it used to be,