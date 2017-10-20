WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets 2018

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Season Tickets 2018

Post a reply
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 4:57 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26436
Location: Poodle Power!
Daddycool wrote:
How I wish I had 5000 like you


You haven't got 5,000 but you have more than you think.

There are two groups. Supporters and fans. Both are equally valid but fans are basically customers. Supporters are a different breed. Problem is you can't always harness them with cash so to speak because some simply don't have it.

I don't know what happened to WISA or Wisca but perhaps that may be the route to go. Volunteers cutting the cost. I know with new rules it's not as easy as it was but maybe there is a way- I don't know it's a very different world is RL to what it used to be,
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:00 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1523
Tharg The Mighty wrote:
I won’t be getting a season ticket this season because I can’t make the Thursday and Friday night games due to work. I’m not shelling out £300 to attend 3 or 4 Sunday games.

I’ll support the club financially as much as I can but I’m not giving them money for nothing. They’re not a charity!


My sentiments exactly.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, brettoncat, Bullsmad, Egg Banjo, FickleFingerOfFate, Five and last, leedscat, normycat, reedy, Sandal Cat, Shifty Cat, Tharg The Mighty, Trinity1315, Two Points, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 227 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,652,5052,01576,3054,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM