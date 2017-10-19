|
It is now a month since 2018 season tickets went out on sale.
With things like the minumum standards that were mentioned, which I believe looks at stadium capacities and average attendances, it would be interesting to know where the club are at, regarding numbers sold.
On top of this, it would also be interesting, given the fact that we want crowds to increase to help on revenue streams, which aid cashflow and squad strengthening.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:03 pm
Unfortunately, for the first time in a long time, I'm not going to get a season ticket, due to work commitments next year. I hope the club do increase the amount of ST holders though
Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:15 pm
I am afraid there is nothing you me or any other fan can do about season ticket sales apart from buying them, i'll leave it to the club to worry about sales! And if sales are not going well theres an old saying ! Dont do your dirty washing in public.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:23 pm
Fair point Cheshire.
Love them or loathe them, we did used to get updates in previous regimes, and it does give you a buzz when you hear sales are up, whether its membership sales or merchandise in general.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:39 pm
And quite the opposite when they were low.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:44 pm
Unfortunately I think Sky moving so many fixtures last year will put people off. Personally I see the season ticket as an investment in the club and it's future - wish more would see it like that but also acknowledge money is tight. I'll probably end up missing any Thursday night home games this year but so be it. I don't drink so try to cover my 'lost revenue' where I can
Fri Oct 20, 2017 1:56 pm
I won’t be getting a season ticket this season because I can’t make the Thursday and Friday night games due to work. I’m not shelling out £300 to attend 3 or 4 Sunday games.
I’ll support the club financially as much as I can but I’m not giving them money for nothing. They’re not a charity!
Trinity TV, a shirt and will pay on the day for Sunday games.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 1:58 pm
Got mine early doors with the upgrade thing but still need to collect it. Must admit I prefer any day except Sunday as it leaves the weekend reasonably free for other stuff. Still attend though.
It was my 2nd biggest Rugby expense last season. Only topped by the money I lost to BetFred by repeatedly backing against us.
Fri Oct 20, 2017 4:02 pm
Out of the few areas we can grow income in the short term Trinity TV is the one that needs pushing.
For a start they could pay for the rights to show all the Macron (I think that's what the video company was called) suff. http://www.micronvideo.co.uk
Ditto the scrum down stuff that will exist somewhere.
The BBC stuff I believe is free!
Ditto the Pathe news stuff which isn't free but is dead cheap.
Finally show Academy games with commentary. A lot of people can't make those games but would love to watch them.
The more you can cram on the better. I'm not knocking what we have just suggesting it could be a lot more.
My lad does video editing and has run Youtube channels in the past - sorry that was a shameless plug
Fri Oct 20, 2017 4:35 pm
How I wish I had 5000 like you
|