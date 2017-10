Tharg The Mighty wrote: I won’t be getting a season ticket this season because I can’t make the Thursday and Friday night games due to work. I’m not shelling out £300 to attend 3 or 4 Sunday games.



I’ll support the club financially as much as I can but I’m not giving them money for nothing. They’re not a charity!



Trinity TV, a shirt and will pay on the day for Sunday games.

Out of the few areas we can grow income in the short term Trinity TV is the one that needs pushing.For a start they could pay for the rights to show all the Macron (I think that's what the video company was called) suff. http://www.micronvideo.co.uk Ditto the scrum down stuff that will exist somewhere.The BBC stuff I believe is free!Ditto the Pathe news stuff which isn't free but is dead cheap.Finally show Academy games with commentary. A lot of people can't make those games but would love to watch them.The more you can cram on the better. I'm not knocking what we have just suggesting it could be a lot more.My lad does video editing and has run Youtube channels in the past - sorry that was a shameless plug