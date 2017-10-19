WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets 2018

Season Tickets 2018
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:16 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1761
It is now a month since 2018 season tickets went out on sale.

With things like the minumum standards that were mentioned, which I believe looks at stadium capacities and average attendances, it would be interesting to know where the club are at, regarding numbers sold.

On top of this, it would also be interesting, given the fact that we want crowds to increase to help on revenue streams, which aid cashflow and squad strengthening.
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:03 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 574
Unfortunately, for the first time in a long time, I'm not going to get a season ticket, due to work commitments next year. I hope the club do increase the amount of ST holders though
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:15 pm
cheshirecat57 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 880
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
It is now a month since 2018 season tickets went out on sale.

With things like the minumum standards that were mentioned, which I believe looks at stadium capacities and average attendances, it would be interesting to know where the club are at, regarding numbers sold.

On top of this, it would also be interesting, given the fact that we want crowds to increase to help on revenue streams, which aid cashflow and squad strengthening.

I am afraid there is nothing you me or any other fan can do about season ticket sales apart from buying them, i'll leave it to the club to worry about sales! And if sales are not going well theres an old saying ! Dont do your dirty washing in public.
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:23 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1761
Fair point Cheshire.

Love them or loathe them, we did used to get updates in previous regimes, and it does give you a buzz when you hear sales are up, whether its membership sales or merchandise in general.
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:39 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6470
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Fair point Cheshire.

Love them or loathe them, we did used to get updates in previous regimes, and it does give you a buzz when you hear sales are up, whether its membership sales or merchandise in general.

And quite the opposite when they were low.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:44 pm
wakefieldwall Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 514
Unfortunately I think Sky moving so many fixtures last year will put people off. Personally I see the season ticket as an investment in the club and it's future - wish more would see it like that but also acknowledge money is tight. I'll probably end up missing any Thursday night home games this year but so be it. I don't drink so try to cover my 'lost revenue' where I can :mrgreen:
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 1:56 pm
Tharg The Mighty User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:09 pm
Posts: 16
I won’t be getting a season ticket this season because I can’t make the Thursday and Friday night games due to work. I’m not shelling out £300 to attend 3 or 4 Sunday games.

I’ll support the club financially as much as I can but I’m not giving them money for nothing. They’re not a charity!

Trinity TV, a shirt and will pay on the day for Sunday games.
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 1:58 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6194
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Got mine early doors with the upgrade thing but still need to collect it. Must admit I prefer any day except Sunday as it leaves the weekend reasonably free for other stuff. Still attend though.
It was my 2nd biggest Rugby expense last season. Only topped by the money I lost to BetFred by repeatedly backing against us.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.

