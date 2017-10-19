Eastern Wildcat wrote: It is now a month since 2018 season tickets went out on sale.



With things like the minumum standards that were mentioned, which I believe looks at stadium capacities and average attendances, it would be interesting to know where the club are at, regarding numbers sold.



On top of this, it would also be interesting, given the fact that we want crowds to increase to help on revenue streams, which aid cashflow and squad strengthening.

I am afraid there is nothing you me or any other fan can do about season ticket sales apart from buying them, i'll leave it to the club to worry about sales! And if sales are not going well theres an old saying ! Dont do your dirty washing in public.