It is now a month since 2018 season tickets went out on sale.
With things like the minumum standards that were mentioned, which I believe looks at stadium capacities and average attendances, it would be interesting to know where the club are at, regarding numbers sold.
On top of this, it would also be interesting, given the fact that we want crowds to increase to help on revenue streams, which aid cashflow and squad strengthening.
