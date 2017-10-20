Him wrote: Not really no. The draw of the WCC is that it’s against high quality teams we don’t get to see normally.



We played Hull 4 times this season.

And three of those were far from fine examples of exciting rugby, with punters kept on the edge of their seats. In fact, the league game at Headingley was so dire, had I not been a guest, I would have walked.Tried it once before, it was crap then and it would be crap now. Someone who knew something about promotion and marketing might be able to raise a crowd but FFS this is the RFL we're talking about!