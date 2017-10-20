WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Charity Shield?

Re: Charity shield
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 9:51 am
Ronzy
Him wrote:
Not really no. The draw of the WCC is that it’s against high quality teams we don’t get to see normally.

We played Hull 4 times this season.


And three of those were far from fine examples of exciting rugby, with punters kept on the edge of their seats. In fact, the league game at Headingley was so dire, had I not been a guest, I would have walked.

Tried it once before, it was crap then and it would be crap now. Someone who knew something about promotion and marketing might be able to raise a crowd but FFS this is the RFL we're talking about!
Re: Charity shield
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:01 am
Norman Stanley Fletcher
rhino65 wrote:
Great idea......we could call the half barrell trophy the "For the live of God, Allah or whoever" cup. Smashing........


If it spawns a thread that runs for over 230 pages spanning 6 years and polarises opinion across the fan base then I'm all for it.
Re: Charity shield
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 6:20 pm
Stevosfalseteeth
Him wrote:
Not really no. The draw of the WCC is that it’s against high quality teams we don’t get to see normally.

We played Hull 4 times this season.


The draw of the WCC is because it is billed as the winners being the best team in the world.
The reality is it's a jet lagged second string Aussie side still in their pre-season, taking on the SL champions who are 4 games into their season, in England. It's nonsensical.
Re: Charity shield
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 8:14 pm
GCM1980
Stevosfalseteeth wrote:
You don't think Leeds and Hull supporters could sell 35,000 tickets at Elland Road in February?

I don't think they'd even want to play. Hull are in Australia for a large part of February. Complete non-starter.
Re: Charity shield
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 9:39 pm
tvoc
Les Norton wrote:
It’ll all end in tears and we’ll have a player sent off for a trip or something


Nice reference for those of a certain vintage. IIRC Russell Smith didn't hesitate but no surprises there.

Re choice of venue would Elland Road even be big enough?
Re: Charity shield
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 11:01 pm
The Ghost of '99
tvoc wrote:
Nice reference for those of a certain vintage. IIRC Russell Smith didn't hesitate but no surprises there.
He didn't but it's hard to argue in retrospect (although it was hardly the worst foul ever in terms of impact with Nigel Wright).
https://youtu.be/IUukTEmb5rg?t=16s

These highlights don't show everything but why did Leeds kick a penalty when already 10-0 down?
"Brian McDermott, with a wry smile, nods when asked if he remembers a specific incident which made him realise he was a prick. 'I do', he murmurs."
Re: Charity shield
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 3:37 pm
SmokeyTA
Him wrote:
Not really no. The draw of the WCC is that it’s against high quality teams we don’t get to see normally.

We played Hull 4 times this season.

5 wasnt it. 2 times in the league 1 in the super 8s, 1 in the cup, 1 in the playoffs.

If we do scrap it, which i think we should do rather than continue to halfarse it, we should do a 9s comp somewhere warm to start the year or a magic style weekend where every game is televised but on the road games sold to bidding cities.
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Re: Charity Shield?
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 4:30 pm
rhinos21
Don't see anything with having the challenge cup winners take on the champions in a big event but like everything it needs to be put into a full fixture list which makes sense for everyone. At the moment we don't have any room with so many games and there still isn't a real international window.

Joined up thinking is what is needed.
