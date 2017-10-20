WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Charity Shield?

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Charity Shield?

Post a reply
Re: Charity shield
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 9:51 am
Ronzy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 19, 2003 7:34 pm
Posts: 604
Him wrote:
Not really no. The draw of the WCC is that it’s against high quality teams we don’t get to see normally.

We played Hull 4 times this season.


And three of those were far from fine examples of exciting rugby, with punters kept on the edge of their seats. In fact, the league game at Headingley was so dire, had I not been a guest, I would have walked.

Tried it once before, it was crap then and it would be crap now. Someone who knew something about promotion and marketing might be able to raise a crowd but FFS this is the RFL we're talking about!
Sent back through time to rid the world of bovine related sports teams
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AJC, Biff Tannen, Bing [Bot], Dadsylad, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Gotcha, lionarmour87, PrinterThe, RHINO-MARK, rhino65, Ronzy and 191 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,652,2611,71476,3044,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM