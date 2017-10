catalanglais wrote: Dare I say it-yes.I think that Tierney improved a lot during his spell at Perpignan. In particular he learned how to catch the high ball under pressure-something Escare will never achieve.I really think he could be another Clint Greenshields for us.So thanks a lot we owe you one.

Think you've really stolen a march on a few cubs by getting Tierney. When you think about some of the dross that has played on the wing for the likes Wire (and others) recently, you realise it's not a position that SL has a wealth of talent in.Very unlucky at Wigan (even if it's the right decision to let him go). Fully expect him to do well.