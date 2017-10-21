WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tierney and Gregson leave the club - OFFICIAL

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Tierney and Gregson leave the club - OFFICIAL

Post a reply
Re: Tierney and Gregson leave the club - OFFICIAL
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 4:22 pm
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 16014
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Hansen is a Leyther, raised and schooled in the town after his dad came over 90 ish. Kibula was schooled in Leigh and played for Leigh clubs. As stated the best kids will rightfully go to the best opportunities, at present and for a long time that has been your academies
Re: Tierney and Gregson leave the club - OFFICIAL
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 3:54 pm
catalanglais Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2014 9:57 am
Posts: 398
Dare I say it-yes.I think that Tierney improved a lot during his spell at Perpignan. In particular he learned how to catch the high ball under pressure-something Escare will never achieve.I really think he could be another Clint Greenshields for us.So thanks a lot we owe you one.
Re: Tierney and Gregson leave the club - OFFICIAL
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 4:50 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21287
Location: WIGAN
Escare was fine under the high ball for us, certainly far better then Tierney was at fullback. After watching them both play for Wigan over the past year or two, there isn't a comparison in the quality of the two players imo but if Catalans are happier with Tierney then that's fine. I get the feeling your last coach killed Escares confidence because we were all pretty shocked by his quality when he came over. He's been brilliant for us.

Everyone's a winner.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: endoman, Levrier, moto748, NickyKiss, Pieman, Rogues Gallery, tank123, tedglen and 168 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,652,9971,83776,3064,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM