Hansen is a Leyther, raised and schooled in the town after his dad came over 90 ish. Kibula was schooled in Leigh and played for Leigh clubs. As stated the best kids will rightfully go to the best opportunities, at present and for a long time that has been your academies
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Azul, Bigredwarrior, fleabag, Google [Bot], Pie Eyed, Pieman, RichieS, Rogues Gallery, Singing Warrior, southernpie, tank123, warrior1872, Wigg'n, Ziggy Stardust and 166 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,652,730
|1,684
|76,305
|4,559
|SET
|