I never really saw much in Gregson that said he was ever going to be an automatic choice, I know I will be in the majority, he just never seemed that good in any particular area, he could just do the basics in several if them.
Tierney was just too far down the pecking order, his brain darts just seemed to outweigh his good stuff. If Naverette goes and FPN, that frees up some space.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Cherry_Warrior, ChrisA, Edinburgh Warrior, endoman, fun time frankie, hatty, Listerofsmeg, MattyB, MelbourneWarrior, Newbridge_Wolf, normycat, sergeant pepper, WARRIOR5 and 237 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,652,094
|2,125
|76,304
|4,559
|SET
|