Tierney and Gregson leave the club - OFFICIAL
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:07 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy
No surprised but now confirmed.

http://wiganwarriors.com/news/2017-10-19-duo-depart-wigan
Re: Tierney and Gregson leave the club - OFFICIAL
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:50 pm
Pieman
suprised about Gregson
Re: Tierney and Gregson leave the club - OFFICIAL
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:00 pm
As usual, no indication whether two contracted players have left for a transfer fee, or whether we've paid them to leave.
Re: Tierney and Gregson leave the club - OFFICIAL
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:01 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy
muttywhitedog wrote:
As usual, no indication whether two contracted players have left for a transfer fee, or whether we've paid them to leave.


Sounds like they've both left on frees to get them off the cap and sign elsewhere.
Re: Tierney and Gregson leave the club - OFFICIAL
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:24 pm
Grimmy
Tierney is a pretty good winger, the right decision though. At his age he needs to be somewhere where he is first choice
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Tierney and Gregson leave the club - OFFICIAL
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:40 pm
Gregson has tweeted saying it’s pretty much due to playing time.

A shame we can’t guarantee him a bunch of games next year when he showed good promise last year in the halves and second row.
Re: Tierney and Gregson leave the club - OFFICIAL
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 6:14 pm
NickyKiss
Tierney I think we just wish well and thank him for his efforts. He needs to play and there is little chance of that here.

In regards to Gregson, I think I'd have liked to see more of him before we let him go. He's clearly got some talent but he's been unlucky with injuries.

Good luck to both of them.

