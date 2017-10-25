JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: I'm not trolling. Halifax, Yorkshire has been given more than 150 years to become a powerful club, and it has failed miserably. My reaction is to look for a new group of enthusiasts with the same name to grow and expand the game in north America far beyond what the Yorkshiremen could ever dream of. Given the success of Toronto and the likely emulation of Toronto by Montreal, we can spread our wings to Nova Scotia, on the easternmost reaches of Canada (a couple of hours closer to Leeds than Toronto), and thus stimulate the prospects of the Canadian west coast rugby union powerhouse Vancouver joining the expansionist wave of the greatest game of all.

Fax have been a powerful force in the past (150 years is stretching it given the game only started off in 1895!), but it needs serious money men to make a club successful. When we were doing well (albeit 30 years ago for the most recent era) we did have decent financial backing to pay the bills for a strong team. Enthusiasts are great, but they don't make a successful team on their own. Ultimately, you need a combination of money, enthusiasm and great business skills to recruit the right team (management, coaching and players).Your response here sums up everything that is good and bad about your posts. Expansion into North America, Canada or Outer Mongolia is potentially fantastic, but why oh why does it always have to be to the detriment of clubs like Halifax RLFC?