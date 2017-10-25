WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada

Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 10:34 am
Fax Machine
Joined: Mon Sep 23, 2002 9:42 am
Posts: 3946
Location: Northowram
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Neither clever nor witty. Pitched at the intellectual level of "Wild Thing."


The exact equivalent of your suggestion for Halifax.

The difference being that I wasn't serious whilst you apparently were.
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:51 am
DGM
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2216
On to page 7 of biting. Fair play Jean, top trolling.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 4:37 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4565
Location: Carcassonne, France
DGM wrote:
On to page 7 of biting. Fair play Jean, top trolling.


I'm not trolling. Halifax, Yorkshire has been given more than 150 years to become a powerful club, and it has failed miserably. My reaction is to look for a new group of enthusiasts with the same name to grow and expand the game in north America far beyond what the Yorkshiremen could ever dream of. Given the success of Toronto and the likely emulation of Toronto by Montreal, we can spread our wings to Nova Scotia, on the easternmost reaches of Canada (a couple of hours closer to Leeds than Toronto), and thus stimulate the prospects of the Canadian west coast rugby union powerhouse Vancouver joining the expansionist wave of the greatest game of all.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:04 pm
RoyBoy29
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 705
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I'm not trolling. Halifax, Yorkshire has been given more than 150 years to become a powerful club, and it has failed miserably. My reaction is to look for a new group of enthusiasts with the same name to grow and expand the game in north America far beyond what the Yorkshiremen could ever dream of. Given the success of Toronto and the likely emulation of Toronto by Montreal, we can spread our wings to Nova Scotia, on the easternmost reaches of Canada (a couple of hours closer to Leeds than Toronto), and thus stimulate the prospects of the Canadian west coast rugby union powerhouse Vancouver joining the expansionist wave of the greatest game of all.


Toronto have no real success except promotion from D1 to Championship, so you cant base anything on that. I am sure Halifax have more honours than Toronto.

If you want the teams who do not contribute to SL, may I suggest Catalan and Toulouse to be exiled as they have had enough help and still don't have anything credible to show for their efforts.


You seriously need some kind of help to sort the grey matter out in your head.
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:32 pm
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 1032
RoyBoy29 wrote:
Toronto have no real success except promotion from D1 to Championship, so you cant base anything on that. I am sure Halifax have more honours than Toronto.

If you want the teams who do not contribute to SL, may I suggest Catalan and Toulouse to be exiled as they have had enough help and still don't have anything credible to show for their efforts.


You seriously need some kind of help to sort the grey matter out in your head.


This is why you are nothing but a poor troll. “No real success”?? They achieved promotion in their inaugural season and recorded an average attendance only bettered by rugby league heavyweights like St Helens, Wigan and Leeds. The likes of Huddersfield, Wakefield and Leigh would kill for, who by the way have achieved nothing and have been in existence for a hundred years

Regards

King James
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:03 pm
bramleyrhino
Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 12039
Location: Leeds 13
RoyBoy29 wrote:
If you want the teams who do not contribute to SL, may I suggest Catalan and Toulouse to be exiled as they have had enough help and still don't have anything credible to show for their efforts.


Let's have a look at the "nothing credible" that Catalans have achieved, shall we?

- Average gates between 7-8k supporters.
- An extended reach of the league.
- A European television contract.
- Additional TV coverage in the UK that didn't exist before their TV contract.
- A portfolio of sponsors that, over their life, has included Nike and subsidaries of Renault and Air France-KLM.
- A significantly redeveloped stadium.
- A highly rated academy.
- An extension of the European talent pool.
- More French players playing FT professional rugby league than ever before.
- Five play-off apperances in 11 years of existance.
- A Challenge Cup final appearance.

If that's achieving "nothing credible", I'd love to see what you consider to be a success.

Oh, yes, I forgot. We can only consider clubs successful if they bring lots of "away fans" so that clubs don't have to go to the trouble of marketing themselves.
Last edited by bramleyrhino on Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:15 pm, edited 1 time in total.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:07 pm
HXSparky
Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1306
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I'm not trolling. Halifax, Yorkshire has been given more than 150 years to become a powerful club, and it has failed miserably. My reaction is to look for a new group of enthusiasts with the same name to grow and expand the game in north America far beyond what the Yorkshiremen could ever dream of. Given the success of Toronto and the likely emulation of Toronto by Montreal, we can spread our wings to Nova Scotia, on the easternmost reaches of Canada (a couple of hours closer to Leeds than Toronto), and thus stimulate the prospects of the Canadian west coast rugby union powerhouse Vancouver joining the expansionist wave of the greatest game of all.


Fax have been a powerful force in the past (150 years is stretching it given the game only started off in 1895!), but it needs serious money men to make a club successful. When we were doing well (albeit 30 years ago for the most recent era) we did have decent financial backing to pay the bills for a strong team. Enthusiasts are great, but they don't make a successful team on their own. Ultimately, you need a combination of money, enthusiasm and great business skills to recruit the right team (management, coaching and players).

Your response here sums up everything that is good and bad about your posts. Expansion into North America, Canada or Outer Mongolia is potentially fantastic, but why oh why does it always have to be to the detriment of clubs like Halifax RLFC?
Last edited by HXSparky on Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:17 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:15 pm
HXSparky
Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1306
Lebron James wrote:
This is why you are nothing but a poor troll. “No real success”?? They achieved promotion in their inaugural season and recorded an average attendance only bettered by rugby league heavyweights like St Helens, Wigan and Leeds. The likes of Huddersfield, Wakefield and Leigh would kill for, who by the way have achieved nothing and have been in existence for a hundred years

Regards

King James


Toronto have done well, based on significant financial backing. They'll find it tougher next season in the Championship, but should make the top 4. If we still have the same 8's format, it would be interesting to see how support holds up if they don't make it into SL in 2019 though?
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:33 pm
Shifty Cat
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4080
Lebron James wrote:
This is why you are nothing but a poor troll. “No real success”?? They achieved promotion in their inaugural season and recorded an average attendance only bettered by rugby league heavyweights like St Helens, Wigan and Leeds. The likes of Huddersfield, Wakefield and Leigh would kill for, who by the way have achieved nothing and have been in existence for a hundred years

Regards

King James

If you're going around calling others a poor troll, which is a few ranks higher than you, you might want to get some facts right. Stating
The likes of Huddersfield, Wakefield and Leigh would kill for, who by the way have achieved nothing and have been in existence for a hundred years
Just shows you up for what you are, a boring WUM. Facts are that between just Wakey and Hudds there's been 9 Championships and 11 Challennge Cups, Leigh have won both twice as well. Maybe not as good as the Millionaire backed heavyweights like Leeds, Wigans and Saints but still you're wrong.
