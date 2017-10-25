|
Joined: Mon Sep 23, 2002 9:42 am
Posts: 3946
Location: Northowram
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Neither clever nor witty. Pitched at the intellectual level of "Wild Thing."
The exact equivalent of your suggestion for Halifax.
The difference being that I wasn't serious whilst you apparently were.
|
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:51 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2216
|
On to page 7 of biting. Fair play Jean, top trolling.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 4:37 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4565
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
DGM wrote:
On to page 7 of biting. Fair play Jean, top trolling.
I'm not trolling. Halifax, Yorkshire has been given more than 150 years to become a powerful club, and it has failed miserably. My reaction is to look for a new group of enthusiasts with the same name to grow and expand the game in north America far beyond what the Yorkshiremen could ever dream of. Given the success of Toronto and the likely emulation of Toronto by Montreal, we can spread our wings to Nova Scotia, on the easternmost reaches of Canada (a couple of hours closer to Leeds than Toronto), and thus stimulate the prospects of the Canadian west coast rugby union powerhouse Vancouver joining the expansionist wave of the greatest game of all.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!
Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:04 pm
|
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 705
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I'm not trolling. Halifax, Yorkshire has been given more than 150 years to become a powerful club, and it has failed miserably. My reaction is to look for a new group of enthusiasts with the same name to grow and expand the game in north America far beyond what the Yorkshiremen could ever dream of. Given the success of Toronto and the likely emulation of Toronto by Montreal, we can spread our wings to Nova Scotia, on the easternmost reaches of Canada (a couple of hours closer to Leeds than Toronto), and thus stimulate the prospects of the Canadian west coast rugby union powerhouse Vancouver joining the expansionist wave of the greatest game of all.
Toronto have no real success except promotion from D1 to Championship, so you cant base anything on that. I am sure Halifax have more honours than Toronto.
If you want the teams who do not contribute to SL, may I suggest Catalan and Toulouse to be exiled as they have had enough help and still don't have anything credible to show for their efforts.
You seriously need some kind of help to sort the grey matter out in your head.
|
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:32 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 1032
|
RoyBoy29 wrote:
Toronto have no real success except promotion from D1 to Championship, so you cant base anything on that. I am sure Halifax have more honours than Toronto.
If you want the teams who do not contribute to SL, may I suggest Catalan and Toulouse to be exiled as they have had enough help and still don't have anything credible to show for their efforts.
You seriously need some kind of help to sort the grey matter out in your head.
This is why you are nothing but a poor troll. “No real success”?? They achieved promotion in their inaugural season and recorded an average attendance only bettered by rugby league heavyweights like St Helens, Wigan and Leeds. The likes of Huddersfield, Wakefield and Leigh would kill for, who by the way have achieved nothing and have been in existence for a hundred years
Regards
King James
|
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:03 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 12039
Location: Leeds 13
|
RoyBoy29 wrote:
If you want the teams who do not contribute to SL, may I suggest Catalan and Toulouse to be exiled as they have had enough help and still don't have anything credible to show for their efforts.
Let's have a look at the "nothing credible" that Catalans have achieved, shall we?
- Average gates between 7-8k supporters.
- An extended reach of the league.
- A European television contract.
- Additional TV coverage in the UK that didn't exist before their TV contract.
- A portfolio of sponsors that, over their life, has included Nike and subsidaries of Renault and Air France-KLM.
- A significantly redeveloped stadium.
- A highly rated academy.
- An extension of the European talent pool.
- More French players playing FT professional rugby league than ever before.
- Five play-off apperances in 11 years of existance.
- A Challenge Cup final appearance.
If that's achieving "nothing credible", I'd love to see what you consider to be a success.
Oh, yes, I forgot. We can only consider clubs successful if they bring lots of "away fans" so that clubs don't have to go to the trouble of marketing themselves.
Last edited by bramleyrhino
on Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:15 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:07 pm
|
Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1306
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I'm not trolling. Halifax, Yorkshire has been given more than 150 years to become a powerful club, and it has failed miserably. My reaction is to look for a new group of enthusiasts with the same name to grow and expand the game in north America far beyond what the Yorkshiremen could ever dream of. Given the success of Toronto and the likely emulation of Toronto by Montreal, we can spread our wings to Nova Scotia, on the easternmost reaches of Canada (a couple of hours closer to Leeds than Toronto), and thus stimulate the prospects of the Canadian west coast rugby union powerhouse Vancouver joining the expansionist wave of the greatest game of all.
Fax have been a powerful force in the past (150 years is stretching it given the game only started off in 1895!), but it needs serious money men to make a club successful. When we were doing well (albeit 30 years ago for the most recent era) we did have decent financial backing to pay the bills for a strong team. Enthusiasts are great, but they don't make a successful team on their own. Ultimately, you need a combination of money, enthusiasm and great business skills to recruit the right team (management, coaching and players).
Your response here sums up everything that is good and bad about your posts. Expansion into North America, Canada or Outer Mongolia is potentially fantastic, but why oh why does it always have to be to the detriment of clubs like Halifax RLFC?
Last edited by HXSparky
on Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:17 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:15 pm
|
Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1306
|
Lebron James wrote:
This is why you are nothing but a poor troll. “No real success”?? They achieved promotion in their inaugural season and recorded an average attendance only bettered by rugby league heavyweights like St Helens, Wigan and Leeds. The likes of Huddersfield, Wakefield and Leigh would kill for, who by the way have achieved nothing and have been in existence for a hundred years
Regards
King James
Toronto have done well, based on significant financial backing. They'll find it tougher next season in the Championship, but should make the top 4. If we still have the same 8's format, it would be interesting to see how support holds up if they don't make it into SL in 2019 though?
|
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:33 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4080
|
Lebron James wrote:
This is why you are nothing but a poor troll. “No real success”?? They achieved promotion in their inaugural season and recorded an average attendance only bettered by rugby league heavyweights like St Helens, Wigan and Leeds. The likes of Huddersfield, Wakefield and Leigh would kill for, who by the way have achieved nothing and have been in existence for a hundred years
Regards
King James
If you're going around calling others a poor troll, which is a few ranks higher than you, you might want to get some facts right. Stating
The likes of Huddersfield, Wakefield and Leigh would kill for, who by the way have achieved nothing and have been in existence for a hundred years
Just shows you up for what you are, a boring WUM. Facts are that between just Wakey and Hudds there's been 9 Championships and 11 Challennge Cups, Leigh have won both twice as well. Maybe not as good as the Millionaire backed heavyweights like Leeds, Wigans and Saints but still you're wrong.
|
Users browsing this forum: andy_moores, bramleyrhino, Bull Mania, ChampagneSuperRovers, Cronus, Him, HuddsRL5, HXSparky, knockersbumpMKII, kobashi, Levrier, lifelongfan, moto748, NickyKiss, roopy, Salford red all over, Shifty Cat, shinymcshine, shropshire-leyther and 192 guests
|