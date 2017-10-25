WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada

Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 10:34 am
Fax Machine User avatar
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Neither clever nor witty. Pitched at the intellectual level of "Wild Thing."


The exact equivalent of your suggestion for Halifax.

The difference being that I wasn't serious whilst you apparently were.
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:51 am
DGM User avatar
On to page 7 of biting. Fair play Jean, top trolling.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 4:37 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
DGM wrote:
On to page 7 of biting. Fair play Jean, top trolling.


I'm not trolling. Halifax, Yorkshire has been given more than 150 years to become a powerful club, and it has failed miserably. My reaction is to look for a new group of enthusiasts with the same name to grow and expand the game in north America far beyond what the Yorkshiremen could ever dream of. Given the success of Toronto and the likely emulation of Toronto by Montreal, we can spread our wings to Nova Scotia, on the easternmost reaches of Canada (a couple of hours closer to Leeds than Toronto), and thus stimulate the prospects of the Canadian west coast rugby union powerhouse Vancouver joining the expansionist wave of the greatest game of all.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:04 pm
RoyBoy29 User avatar
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I'm not trolling. Halifax, Yorkshire has been given more than 150 years to become a powerful club, and it has failed miserably. My reaction is to look for a new group of enthusiasts with the same name to grow and expand the game in north America far beyond what the Yorkshiremen could ever dream of. Given the success of Toronto and the likely emulation of Toronto by Montreal, we can spread our wings to Nova Scotia, on the easternmost reaches of Canada (a couple of hours closer to Leeds than Toronto), and thus stimulate the prospects of the Canadian west coast rugby union powerhouse Vancouver joining the expansionist wave of the greatest game of all.


Toronto have no real success except promotion from D1 to Championship, so you cant base anything on that. I am sure Halifax have more honours than Toronto.

If you want the teams who do not contribute to SL, may I suggest Catalan and Toulouse to be exiled as they have had enough help and still don't have anything credible to show for their efforts.


You seriously need some kind of help to sort the grey matter out in your head.
