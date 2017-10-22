|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4557
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
leedsnsouths wrote:
While were at it lets move Catalan to Barcelona, for the same reasons.
Not a stupid idea if the circumstances were right.
If Catalans Dragons could guarantee at least 15,000 fans every week in Barcelona (they got 18,000 there for a one off game against Warrington), then moving there, assuming a decent stadium, would be a great development for rugby league.
The original club could be renamed Perpignan, and hopefully have great Super League local derbies with the new Barcelona-based Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!
Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 7:40 am
|
Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1300
|
If the potential for RL in France is so great, then why in the last 80 years hasn't a home-grown league managed to flourish to the extent that we're not now talking just about how SL can catch up with the NRL, but also Elite One? And looking forward to a nailed on Australia / France world cup final?
What's different now compared to the last 80 years+?
|
|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 12:32 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4557
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
HXSparky wrote:
If the potential for RL in France is so great, then why in the last 80 years hasn't a home-grown league managed to flourish to the extent that we're not now talking just about how SL can catch up with the NRL, but also Elite One? And looking forward to a nailed on Australia / France world cup final?
What's different now compared to the last 80 years+?
What's different now is the rise of a French-player based club named Toulouse Olympique, which will soon be in Super League. That rise to SL will put in motion a local derby that will attract fans, and a growth in the junior structure already in existence at Toulouse, and thus the growth of the French player pool divided between Catalans and Toulouse. Should Avignon in southeast France also join Super League, given its rich junior history, then the player pool will expand further, giving the French national team a world competitive roster of players by 2025-2027.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!
Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 12:52 pm
|
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 441
Location: Manchester
|
HXSparky wrote:
If the potential for RL in France is so great, then why in the last 80 years hasn't a home-grown league managed to flourish to the extent that we're not now talking just about how SL can catch up with the NRL, but also Elite One? And looking forward to a nailed on Australia / France world cup final?
What's different now compared to the last 80 years+?
No Vichy Government?
Rugby league was banned in France 77 years ago. Clubs had all of their facilities, kits, equipment and money handed over to rugby union and volleyball clubs. French RL spent decades struggling after the ban was lifted. They weren’t even allowed to use the word “rugby” as part of their sport until 1991.
Whereas now RL is looking like it’s as strong or stronger in Southern France as it was in the 1930s when it was becoming highly popular.
I’m very pleased that Catalans stayed up and look forward to Toulouse’s rise. I too think the rivalry between those two sides will be great for the game.
|
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 3:34 pm
|
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 703
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
What's different now is the rise of a French-player based club named Toulouse Olympique, which will soon be in Super League. That rise to SL will put in motion a local derby that will attract fans, and a growth in the junior structure already in existence at Toulouse, and thus the growth of the French player pool divided between Catalans and Toulouse. Should Avignon in southeast France also join Super League, given its rich junior history, then the player pool will expand further, giving the French national team a world competitive roster of players by 2025-2027.
So basically what you are saying in response to HXSparky's question is...
The home grown French league is dire at best as French teams are desperate to get into SL.
|
|
Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:07 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 12:58 pm
Posts: 167
Location: the middle of nowhere, the centre of everywhere
|
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
No Vichy Government?
Rugby league was banned in France 77 years ago. Clubs had all of their facilities, kits, equipment and money handed over to rugby union and volleyball clubs. French RL spent decades struggling after the ban was lifted. They weren’t even allowed to use the word “rugby” as part of their sport until 1991.
Whereas now RL is looking like it’s as strong or stronger in Southern France as it was in the 1930s when it was becoming highly popular.
I’m very pleased that Catalans stayed up and look forward to Toulouse’s rise. I too think the rivalry between those two sides will be great for the game.
For those who like a decent read https://www.amazon.co.uk/Forbidden-Game-Untold-French-League/dp/1901347052#reader_B006X38B1I
|
|
Mon Oct 23, 2017 10:17 am
|
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7717
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
If the new north American clubs are successful, and start up junior structures, and can get into the schools, then expect there to be a surplus of north American rugby league players in ten years. Many of those players will likely get contracts in the NRL and Super League, and some with the stronger Championship sides like Villeneuve, Widnes, Wakefield, and Leigh. Meanwhile the Aussies who can't get an NRL contract because of all the north Americans will also move to Super League or the Championship. It only needs four big cities like Toronto, Montreal, New York and Boston to be successful by 2023 and you will see north American players dominate our game in ten years.
There's no doubt about it, this will happen. People may laugh and joke but give it 10 years and the majority of players over here will be from part of America.
|
"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein
"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein
"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
