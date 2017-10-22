WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada

Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 3:14 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4556
Location: Carcassonne, France
leedsnsouths wrote:
While were at it lets move Catalan to Barcelona, for the same reasons.


Not a stupid idea if the circumstances were right.

If Catalans Dragons could guarantee at least 15,000 fans every week in Barcelona (they got 18,000 there for a one off game against Warrington), then moving there, assuming a decent stadium, would be a great development for rugby league.

The original club could be renamed Perpignan, and hopefully have great Super League local derbies with the new Barcelona-based Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 7:40 am
HXSparky User avatar
Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1300
If the potential for RL in France is so great, then why in the last 80 years hasn't a home-grown league managed to flourish to the extent that we're not now talking just about how SL can catch up with the NRL, but also Elite One? And looking forward to a nailed on Australia / France world cup final?

What's different now compared to the last 80 years+?
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 12:32 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4556
Location: Carcassonne, France
HXSparky wrote:
If the potential for RL in France is so great, then why in the last 80 years hasn't a home-grown league managed to flourish to the extent that we're not now talking just about how SL can catch up with the NRL, but also Elite One? And looking forward to a nailed on Australia / France world cup final?

What's different now compared to the last 80 years+?


What's different now is the rise of a French-player based club named Toulouse Olympique, which will soon be in Super League. That rise to SL will put in motion a local derby that will attract fans, and a growth in the junior structure already in existence at Toulouse, and thus the growth of the French player pool divided between Catalans and Toulouse. Should Avignon in southeast France also join Super League, given its rich junior history, then the player pool will expand further, giving the French national team a world competitive roster of players by 2025-2027.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 12:52 pm
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 441
Location: Manchester
HXSparky wrote:
If the potential for RL in France is so great, then why in the last 80 years hasn't a home-grown league managed to flourish to the extent that we're not now talking just about how SL can catch up with the NRL, but also Elite One? And looking forward to a nailed on Australia / France world cup final?

What's different now compared to the last 80 years+?

No Vichy Government?

Rugby league was banned in France 77 years ago. Clubs had all of their facilities, kits, equipment and money handed over to rugby union and volleyball clubs. French RL spent decades struggling after the ban was lifted. They weren’t even allowed to use the word “rugby” as part of their sport until 1991.

Whereas now RL is looking like it’s as strong or stronger in Southern France as it was in the 1930s when it was becoming highly popular.

I’m very pleased that Catalans stayed up and look forward to Toulouse’s rise. I too think the rivalry between those two sides will be great for the game.
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 3:34 pm
RoyBoy29 User avatar
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 701
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
What's different now is the rise of a French-player based club named Toulouse Olympique, which will soon be in Super League. That rise to SL will put in motion a local derby that will attract fans, and a growth in the junior structure already in existence at Toulouse, and thus the growth of the French player pool divided between Catalans and Toulouse. Should Avignon in southeast France also join Super League, given its rich junior history, then the player pool will expand further, giving the French national team a world competitive roster of players by 2025-2027.


So basically what you are saying in response to HXSparky's question is...

The home grown French league is dire at best as French teams are desperate to get into SL.
