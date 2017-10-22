HXSparky wrote: If the potential for RL in France is so great, then why in the last 80 years hasn't a home-grown league managed to flourish to the extent that we're not now talking just about how SL can catch up with the NRL, but also Elite One? And looking forward to a nailed on Australia / France world cup final?



What's different now compared to the last 80 years+?

What's different now is the rise of a French-player based club named Toulouse Olympique, which will soon be in Super League. That rise to SL will put in motion a local derby that will attract fans, and a growth in the junior structure already in existence at Toulouse, and thus the growth of the French player pool divided between Catalans and Toulouse. Should Avignon in southeast France also join Super League, given its rich junior history, then the player pool will expand further, giving the French national team a world competitive roster of players by 2025-2027.