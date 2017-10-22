leedsnsouths wrote: While were at it lets move Catalan to Barcelona, for the same reasons.

Not a stupid idea if the circumstances were right.If Catalans Dragons could guarantee at least 15,000 fans every week in Barcelona (they got 18,000 there for a one off game against Warrington), then moving there, assuming a decent stadium, would be a great development for rugby league.The original club could be renamed Perpignan, and hopefully have great Super League local derbies with the new Barcelona-based Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique.