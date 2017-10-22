WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada

Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 3:14 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4553
Location: Carcassonne, France
leedsnsouths wrote:
While were at it lets move Catalan to Barcelona, for the same reasons.


Not a stupid idea if the circumstances were right.

If Catalans Dragons could guarantee at least 15,000 fans every week in Barcelona (they got 18,000 there for a one off game against Warrington), then moving there, assuming a decent stadium, would be a great development for rugby league.

The original club could be renamed Perpignan, and hopefully have great Super League local derbies with the new Barcelona-based Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
