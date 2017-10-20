Tom Edward Patrick Brady, is an American quarterback who was drafted in the 6th round of the NFL draft who later went on to become the GOAT. For the uneducated of rlfans, as a comparison, the 6th round is the standard of Wakefield, Huddersfield or Leigh. Americans have the work ethic that rugby league needs. When Tom Edward Patrick Bailey was only selected in the 6th round, did he turn to drugs? Did he beat up students? Did he resort to homophobic dialect? No, he got his down and through sheer hard work and determination became the best American football player ever. That's the demographic rugby league should be aiming at instead of drug taking, homophobic women beaters
Regards
King James
Keep digging - you can literally smell the desperation in your posts lately
A Great Britain and England international representative forward, he previously played for Bradford Bulls in the Super League. During his first spell at South Sydney, Burgess won the 2014 NRL Premiership, the club's first in 43 years, and was named winner of the Clive Churchill Medal for man of the match in the 2014 NRL Grand Final. Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sam_Burgess
In reply to the op, What do the supporters of RL want and what do the RFL want from the game in 5/10/20 years time and, more importantly, how do they expect this to be achieved. It does appear that the North Americans are trying to build something over there but is there really any appetite for a 10/12 club SL, which includes, say 2 french clubs and 3 "North American" clubs AND what effect would this have on RL in general and more importantly, RL in the UK. Personally, I believe this model would kill the game in the UK and that if "we" are serious about "helping" the North American game, it has to be in addition to what we have and there has to be significant extra sponsorship to make it worth while. We look as though we are going blindly into this and hoping for something good at the end, which could be the mother of all mistakes for RL in the UK.
The arrival of licencing in some form appears to be imminent.
That will give the RFL the opportunity to fast track Toronto and Toulouse into Super League.
With that revolution achieved, it would be a wise move to consolidate the transformation of rugby league by moving the Halifax, Yorkshire, UK licence to Nova Scotia, Canada. Halifax NS has a population of over 400,000 which is ten times that of Casleford, ands nearly five times that of Halifax, UK. It is within a short flying distance of Toronto, and on the air routes to the UK. It is the home to Dalhousie University, an intellectual asset of which there is nothing comparable in Castleford, Leigh, Widnes etc. There is no major sports team in the city. Halifax NS will be the perfect complement to New York, Boston, and Montreal licences which are coming soon.
We will then be in a strong position to reconceptualise and even rename the RFL as the North Atlantic Rugby League.
That's an interesting concept, and makes a presumption that Halifax (West Yorkshire) would be granted an initial licence should the concept of licensing reappear. Bear in mind that the previous rounds of licensing only covered Super League. Also note that each professional club is not only a member of the RFL, but is run by a limited company registered in its home country. I would think that enforcing a geographical movement of membership of a club (with all that would mean for the associated limited company) between countries would probably be unlawful?
Barry McKenzie (your first alias on here) would be proud of that post cobber..
