In reply to the op,

What do the supporters of RL want and what do the RFL want from the game in 5/10/20 years time and, more importantly, how do they expect this to be achieved.

It does appear that the North Americans are trying to build something over there but is there really any appetite for a 10/12 club SL, which includes, say 2 french clubs and 3 "North American" clubs AND what effect would this have on RL in general and more importantly, RL in the UK.

Personally, I believe this model would kill the game in the UK and that if "we" are serious about "helping" the North American game, it has to be in addition to what we have and there has to be significant extra sponsorship to make it worth while.

We look as though we are going blindly into this and hoping for something good at the end, which could be the mother of all mistakes for RL in the UK.