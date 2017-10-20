WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada

Post a reply
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:28 pm
Lebron James Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 1019
Tom Edward Patrick Brady, is an American quarterback who was drafted in the 6th round of the NFL draft who later went on to become the GOAT. For the uneducated of rlfans, as a comparison, the 6th round is the standard of Wakefield, Huddersfield or Leigh. Americans have the work ethic that rugby league needs. When Tom Edward Patrick Bailey was only selected in the 6th round, did he turn to drugs? Did he beat up students? Did he resort to homophobic dialect? No, he got his down and through sheer hard work and determination became the best American football player ever. That's the demographic rugby league should be aiming at instead of drug taking, homophobic women beaters

Regards

King James
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 6:29 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11435
Location: The City of Wakefield
Lebron James wrote:
Tom Edward Patrick Brady, is an American quarterback who was drafted in the 6th round of the NFL draft who later went on to become the GOAT. For the uneducated of rlfans, as a comparison, the 6th round is the standard of Wakefield, Huddersfield or Leigh. Americans have the work ethic that rugby league needs. When Tom Edward Patrick Bailey was only selected in the 6th round, did he turn to drugs? Did he beat up students? Did he resort to homophobic dialect? No, he got his down and through sheer hard work and determination became the best American football player ever. That's the demographic rugby league should be aiming at instead of drug taking, homophobic women beaters

Regards

King James


Keep digging - you can literally smell the desperation in your posts lately :lol: :lol:
Wakefield TRINITY
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ant1, Barrie's Glass Eye, Buggo, ComeOnYouUll, Google [Bot], roopy, shinymcshine and 127 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,652,5931,09476,3054,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM