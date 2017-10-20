Tom Edward Patrick Brady, is an American quarterback who was drafted in the 6th round of the NFL draft who later went on to become the GOAT. For the uneducated of rlfans, as a comparison, the 6th round is the standard of Wakefield, Huddersfield or Leigh. Americans have the work ethic that rugby league needs. When Tom Edward Patrick Bailey was only selected in the 6th round, did he turn to drugs? Did he beat up students? Did he resort to homophobic dialect? No, he got his down and through sheer hard work and determination became the best American football player ever. That's the demographic rugby league should be aiming at instead of drug taking, homophobic women beaters



Regards



King James