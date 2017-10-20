|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
If the new north American clubs are successful, and start up junior structures, and can get into the schools, then expect there to be a surplus of north American rugby league players in ten years. Many of those players will likely get contracts in the NRL and Super League, and some with the stronger Championship sides like Villeneuve, Widnes, Wakefield, and Leigh. Meanwhile the Aussies who can't get an NRL contract because of all the north Americans will also move to Super League or the Championship. It only needs four big cities like Toronto, Montreal, New York and Boston to be successful by 2023 and you will see north American players dominate our game in ten years.
I agree with you Jean all the way mon ami.
If you take the example of Association Football and the MLS there's bags of North American footballers playing in all of the top European Leagues including the Premier and having qualified for next year's World Cup in Russia the USA are red-hot favourites to win it...I just don't understand why no one else can see this?
Oh hang on
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
moving the Halifax, Yorkshire, UK licence to Nova Scotia, Canada.
They could re-brand and re-invigorate their unpopular Blue Sox tag which would fit in with the transatlantic relationship. What about Halifax Nova Scotia Super Blue Sox?
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Uncle Rico wrote:
I agree with you Jean all the way mon ami.
If you take the example of Association Football and the MLS there's bags of North American footballers playing in all of the top European Leagues including the Premier and having qualified for next year's World Cup in Russia the USA are red-hot favourites to win it...I just don't understand why no one else can see this?
Oh hang on
And remember the MLS spend millions. Has a good structure from high school and upwards although if you are poor from the black and Latin American community chances are you won't ever make it due to the crazy pay to play scheme.
It's gonna take way longer then 10 years to get North America producing top quality rugby league players and into the whole school system. We have to start somewhere though.
kobashi wrote:
And remember the MLS spend millions. Has a good structure from high school and upwards although if you are poor from the black and Latin American community chances are you won't ever make it due to the crazy pay to play scheme.
It's gonna take way longer then 10 years to get North America producing top quality rugby league players and into the whole school system. We have to start somewhere though.
We do have to start somewhere, that is correct. Pity the fans of lowly Leigh can't grasp that. By contrast the fans of Super League bound terrific Toulouse are not complaining about Toronto and the emergence of clubs which will follow Toronto from north America, because Toulouse is confident in the strength of its French player base.
Its imperative that the game is taken to schools in America and Canada for the next generation of players to take up the game as Americans are for more professional than our rugby league playing youngsters who are more concerned with drug taking, drinking, falling out of nightclubs, beating up students and scribbling on their arms with biro than being proper professionals like the Americans. Americans also know the importance of an education whilst playing the game
Ethan Westbrooks, pulled over for speeding near Bakersfield, Calif. Police found gun in his car and suspected him of carrying a stolen loaded firearm. Sean Smith, charged with felony assault for incident in Pasadena, Calif., on July 4. Accused of stomping on head of sister's boyfriend.
Lebron James wrote:
Its imperative that the game is taken to schools in America and Canada for the next generation of players to take up the game as Americans are for more professional than our rugby league playing youngsters who are more concerned with drug taking, drinking, falling out of nightclubs, beating up students and scribbling on their arms with biro than being proper professionals like the Americans. Americans also know the importance of an education whilst playing the game
Regards
King james
More examples here: https://www.usatoday.com/sports/nfl/arrests/
Damo-Leeds wrote:
Ethan Westbrooks, pulled over for speeding near Bakersfield, Calif. Police found gun in his car and suspected him of carrying a stolen loaded firearm. Sean Smith, charged with felony assault for incident in Pasadena, Calif., on July 4. Accused of stomping on head of sister's boyfriend.
More examples here: https://www.usatoday.com/sports/nfl/arrests/
One good way to shut a troll up I suppose.
Wildthing wrote:
One good way to shut a troll up I suppose.
Yup, just quote facts in the most blandest way possible!
Damo-Leeds wrote:
Yup, just quote facts in the most blandest way possible!
I await a new poster joining from the USA with a certain Capdouze feel to his ramblings.
Its only a matter of time
