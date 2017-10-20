WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada

Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:10 am
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3223
Location: Stuck in 1982
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
If the new north American clubs are successful, and start up junior structures, and can get into the schools, then expect there to be a surplus of north American rugby league players in ten years. Many of those players will likely get contracts in the NRL and Super League, and some with the stronger Championship sides like Villeneuve, Widnes, Wakefield, and Leigh. Meanwhile the Aussies who can't get an NRL contract because of all the north Americans will also move to Super League or the Championship. It only needs four big cities like Toronto, Montreal, New York and Boston to be successful by 2023 and you will see north American players dominate our game in ten years.


I agree with you Jean all the way mon ami.

If you take the example of Association Football and the MLS there's bags of North American footballers playing in all of the top European Leagues including the Premier and having qualified for next year's World Cup in Russia the USA are red-hot favourites to win it...I just don't understand why no one else can see this?

Oh hang on
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:48 am
King Street Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2869
Location: WF4
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
moving the Halifax, Yorkshire, UK licence to Nova Scotia, Canada.


They could re-brand and re-invigorate their unpopular Blue Sox tag which would fit in with the transatlantic relationship. What about Halifax Nova Scotia Super Blue Sox?
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:56 am
kobashi Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:48 am
Posts: 703
Uncle Rico wrote:
I agree with you Jean all the way mon ami.

If you take the example of Association Football and the MLS there's bags of North American footballers playing in all of the top European Leagues including the Premier and having qualified for next year's World Cup in Russia the USA are red-hot favourites to win it...I just don't understand why no one else can see this?

Oh hang on


And remember the MLS spend millions. Has a good structure from high school and upwards although if you are poor from the black and Latin American community chances are you won't ever make it due to the crazy pay to play scheme.

It's gonna take way longer then 10 years to get North America producing top quality rugby league players and into the whole school system. We have to start somewhere though.
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 8:43 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4550
Location: Carcassonne, France
kobashi wrote:
And remember the MLS spend millions. Has a good structure from high school and upwards although if you are poor from the black and Latin American community chances are you won't ever make it due to the crazy pay to play scheme.

It's gonna take way longer then 10 years to get North America producing top quality rugby league players and into the whole school system. We have to start somewhere though.


We do have to start somewhere, that is correct. Pity the fans of lowly Leigh can't grasp that. By contrast the fans of Super League bound terrific Toulouse are not complaining about Toronto and the emergence of clubs which will follow Toronto from north America, because Toulouse is confident in the strength of its French player base.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Under licencing: move Halifax to Nova Scotia, Canada
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:53 am
Lebron James Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 1015
Its imperative that the game is taken to schools in America and Canada for the next generation of players to take up the game as Americans are for more professional than our rugby league playing youngsters who are more concerned with drug taking, drinking, falling out of nightclubs, beating up students and scribbling on their arms with biro than being proper professionals like the Americans. Americans also know the importance of an education whilst playing the game

Regards

King james
